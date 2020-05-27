Avoid using products with alcohol, as they dry out the hair. Use a mild shampoo and try to nourish it with conditioners and natural masks

Oily hair is a drag, but dry hair is also not easy to manage. Dry hair can be a consequence of external factors, such as sun exposure, the use of chemical products, or the abuse of heat appliances.

However, although it requires more care than normal hair, all is not lost. Here are some tips that can help keep you hydrated. You can go to a dermatologist for advice on the most recommended care and products for this type of hair.

Be careful with the shampoo

Ingredients that go into making a shampoo include detergents, conditioners, pH regulators, preservatives, and special additives. Hair conditioners are designed to improve hair manageability, decrease static electricity, and add shine.

However, shampoo can be the cause of dry hair. Many people believe that clean hair is healthy hair, so they wash it one or more times a day. But shampoos often contain aggressive cleaning agents that can destroy your hair’s natural oils, which help maintain moisture.

On the other hand, a mild shampoo will stimulate the sebaceous glands, so you probably shouldn’t go more than three days without using another shampoo. The ideal shampoos for dry hair have a pH between 4.5 and 6.7.

Treat your hair well

Dry hair is the most fragile type of hair and is subject to breakage, so it must be handled with care. In addition, scalp care is essential because it determines the health and condition of the hair and prevents diseases of the scalp and hair.

When lathering the hair, do it gently. Avoid pulling your hair in any way. Do not rub with your nails, which can not only break the hair but irritate the scalp. Foam with your fingers. Gently rubbing the scalp with your fingers will also stimulate the sebaceous glands.

Use conditioner

Dry hair needs to be conditioned. Look for products that contain little or no alcohol, as they dry your hair even more. Conditioners with little or no fragrance tend to be low in alcohol.

If your hair is very dry, consider using an overnight conditioner, which is applied before going to bed and rinsed in the morning.

Oil Treatments

Haircare professionals often recommend oil treatments to repair damaged, dry hair. There are some oils, such as coconut or avocado that can help improve dry hair.

They are applied to the hair for 5 to 20 minutes. Use a plastic bag or shower cap on your hair, while the hot oil is active, then wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Comb less

Despite what you may have heard, the excessive brushing can fracture the hair, causing it to fall. Brittle and dry hair is even more vulnerable to excessive brushing.

Always brush the hair gently and never when dry (use a comb carefully when hair is still wet). The type of hairbrush you use is important, too. Bristle brushes or wide brushes are good options, as they help to avoid excessive hair pulling.

Vinegar-based treatment

There are several ways to help dry hair with vinegar. The vinegar is a great conditioner and can improve cleanliness and brightness.

Just add 1 tablespoon of vinegar to your hair as a rinse. Keep a bottle of vinegar in your shower for this purpose. Since dandruff can make your hair look dull, use vinegar to make dandruff go away. Massage the undiluted vinegar into the scalp several times a week before using the shampoo. Or, do a brief soak in vinegar and water beforehand to help control dandruff, as well as eliminate the accumulation of sprays, shampoos, and conditioners. Add 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar to a small bowl of water and cover the hair in it. As an alternative, you can put the mixture in a spray bottle and apply it to your hair .

Do not hesitate to consult a dermatologist about the use of these remedies. He will give you some tips so you can manage the appearance of dry hair.