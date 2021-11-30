What of some film directors with certain genres must be passion because, otherwise, their insistence on them one film after another is incomprehensible. This is the case of Australian James wan (b. 1977) with terror, to which he has decided to dedicate eight of the eleven he has shot to date. d

From Stygian until Evil one, going out of his way to flirt a bit with him thriller on Death warrant and action and adventure in Fast and furious 7 and Aquaman, of which second part is also in charge.

But precisely because of the themes of his feature films and the relative virtues of his audiovisual performance, perhaps with The Warren File: The Enfield Case as a good sample of your skills, It has not been recognized in any major film competition, but in a few minor by Saw, Insidious, Warren File: The Conjuring or the aforementioned of the franchise about Dominic Toretto and that of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The opinion of the specialized critics on the work of James Wan

Warner

The numbers collected by the Rotten Tomatoes section for professional critics, the most complete in this sense that can be found on the web, leaves the following order in James Wan’s films from best to worst:

Warren File: The Conjuring (2013): average grade of 7.2 out of 10 on 223 reviews. Fast and furious 7 (2015): half of 6.7 on 277 reviews. The Warren File: The Enfield Case (2016): half of 6.7 on 255 reviews. Evil one (2021): half of 6.3 on 157 reviews. Insidious (2010): half of 6 on 177 reviews. Aquaman (2018): half of 6 in 410 reviews. Saw (2004): half of 5.6 on 188 reviews. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013): half of 4.8 on 129 reviews. Death warrant (2007): half of 4.2 on 113 reviews. Silence from evil (2007): half of 4 in 81 reviews.

No data on Stygian (2000).

The opinion of Rotten Tomatoes moviegoers

We turn to Rotten Tomatoes again, but this time for the first ranking of James Wan films according to the votes of its users:

Saw: average grade of 4.1 out of 5 with more than 250,000 votes. Fast and furious 7: half of 4.1 with more than 100,000 votes. Warren File: The Conjuring: half of 4 with more than 100,000 votes. The Warren File: The Enfield Case: half of 3.9 with more than 50,000 votes. Aquaman: half of 3.8 with more than 25,000 votes. Insidious: half of 3.6 with more than 100,000 votes. Insidious: Chapter 2: half of 3.5 with more than 50,000 votes. Death warrant: half of 3.4 with more than 50,000 votes. Silence from evil: half of 3.2 with more than 100,000 votes. Evil one: half of 3.1 with more than 500 votes.

No data on Stygian.

The opinion of IMDb moviegoers

Lionsgate

On the other hand, this is the information that IMDb also gives us about public tastes about the work of James Wan:

Saw: average grade of 7.6 out of 10 with 401,275 votes. Warren File: The Conjuring: half of 7.5 with 479,788 votes. The Warren File: The Enfield Case: half of 7.3 with 252,899 votes. Fast and furious 7: half of 7.1 with 377,208 votes. Aquaman: half of 6.9 with 422,605 votes. Insidious: half of 6.8 with 294,850 votes. Death warrant: half of 6.7 with 70,928 votes. Insidious: Chapter 2: half of 6.6 with 164,214 votes. Evil one: half of 6.3 with 63,463 votes. Silence from evil: half of 6.2 with 91,335 votes. Stygian: half of 5.2 with 168 votes.

The opinion of Filmaffinity moviegoers

And finally, here are the popular facts from Filmaffinity about James Wan:

Saw: average grade of 7.2 out of 10 with 104,646 votes. Warren File: The Conjuring: half of 6.8 with 49,053 votes. The Warren File: The Enfield Case: half of 6.6 with 22,601 votes. Fast and furious 7: half of 5.8 with 19,458 votes. Insidious: half of 5.8 with 32,129 votes. Aquaman: half of 5.6 with 22,284 votes. Insidious: Chapter 2: half of 5.6 with 13,247 votes. Evil one: half of 5.6 with 4,702 votes. Death warrant: half of 5.5 with 7,114 votes. Silence from evil: half of 5.2 with 8,029 votes.

No data on Stygian.

Conclusions on the best and worst of James Wan

Universal

While members of international critics point to Warren File: The Conjuring as the best James Wan movie, moviegoers at Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb and Filmaffinity consider that position deserves it Saw.

On the other hand, both analysts and viewers who vote on Filmaffinity point to Silence from evil for the position of worst directed by the Australian filmmaker. Rotten Tomatoes think the most recent should be chosen, Evil one; and those of IMDb, his debut, Stygian, although they are the only ones that provide data in this regard.