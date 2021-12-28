Goodbye to storage problems with these 16 and 18 TB hard drives with which you can save up to 230 euros and have plenty of capacity to save thousands of files. The price of SSDs and hard drives has been decreasing over time and has stabilized in recent years, especially in the case of hard drives.
Luckily there are always offers that allow us to buy these units at affordable prices. Today we found hard drives WD Elements and My Book with 16 and 18 TB of capacity at an incredible price. We can take advantage of these types of offers to disassemble the hard disk that comes inside these units and use it as an internal hard disk in a computer or in a NAS. However, this technique known as shuking is becoming more and more complicated to use in a computer because manufacturers use some pins so that they are not compatible with computer power supplies.
WD Elements 18TB External Hard Drive
This hard drive features a backward compatible USB 3.0 interface with 2.0. The WD e 18 TB reaches 60MB / s speed in normal use, turning at a speed of 5,400 RPM, which makes it quieter than if it were running at 7,200 RPM. Compatible with NTFS for Windows, as well as APFS for macOS. Its price is 309.99 euros, which is 230 euros less than what it usually costs.
WD Elements 16TB External Hard Drive
Compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0 with storage capacity up to 16 TB making it an ideal and simple solution to add storage for photos, music, video and important files. We found it on Amazon reduced by 44% being its final price 269.99 euros when its usual price is 484.99 euros.
WD My Book 16TB External Hard Drive
USB 2.0 and 3.0 compliant desktop hard drive with software password protection and automatic backup. It has WD Discovery software for WD Security which allows import and storage in social networks and in the cloud. Equipped with Time Machine compatible WD Backup to help you never lose your photos, videos, music and documents. You have the option of scheduling it to run automatically at the time we want and make a backup.
This hard drive has a 256-bit AES hardware encryption with WD Security tools that help keep stored content private and secure. Its price is 289.99 euros, 216 euros cheaper than what it usually costs normally.
