Luckily there are always offers that allow us to buy these units at affordable prices. Today we found hard drives WD Elements and My Book with 16 and 18 TB of capacity at an incredible price. We can take advantage of these types of offers to disassemble the hard disk that comes inside these units and use it as an internal hard disk in a computer or in a NAS. However, this technique known as shuking is becoming more and more complicated to use in a computer because manufacturers use some pins so that they are not compatible with computer power supplies.

WD Elements 18TB External Hard Drive

This hard drive features a backward compatible USB 3.0 interface with 2.0. The WD e 18 TB reaches 60MB / s speed in normal use, turning at a speed of 5,400 RPM, which makes it quieter than if it were running at 7,200 RPM. Compatible with NTFS for Windows, as well as APFS for macOS. Its price is 309.99 euros, which is 230 euros less than what it usually costs.

WD Elements 16TB External Hard Drive

Compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0 with storage capacity up to 16 TB making it an ideal and simple solution to add storage for photos, music, video and important files. We found it on Amazon reduced by 44% being its final price 269.99 euros when its usual price is 484.99 euros.