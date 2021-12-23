Despite the fact that a priori many in relation to this type of downloads with content piracy, files in Torrent format have many more uses. It must be taken into account that this type of discharge is especially indicated for the large file download. Thanks to its operating mode, as a general rule, errors and packet loss are avoided. Hence precisely that many users use all this to download files of all kinds of large format videos from the Internet via P2P.

But at the same time, many companies use this technology to make programs and documentation available to their clients. However, it is also interesting to properly choose the client that best suits our needs. In this case we are going to focus on one of the most popular and used programs of this type around the world. Specifically we refer to qBitTorrent, a client that has been with us for a good number of years and that does not stop adding new functions to improve.

In addition to downloading it if we want to comment on it as such, it offers us a good number of functions to improve the user experience and adapt the download to what we need. With everything and with this, in these lines we are going to focus on a characteristic that will allow us save energy on our PC. This is something that will become especially clear when we make extensive use of qBitTorrent.