Samsung Smart TVs have a fast, easy and intuitive entertainment platform for you to enjoy the best content and install the applications you use the most. It is Samsung TV Plus, an exclusive service for customers who have a Samsung television at home.

It’s about the Smart tv Samsung QE65Q75A 65 ″ with QLED 4K processor with artificial intelligence that transforms and improves the quality of sound and image regardless of the source of origin in which the final price stays in 899.10 euros, when its usual price is 1,449 euros.

Not every day you can save a whopping 550 euros on a television, so if you were looking for a Smart TV for yourself or to give away this Christmas, here is the perfect candidate.

This Samsung Smart TV has TIZEN operating system and applies the most revolutionary and pioneering Artificial Intelligence technology to transform and improve sound and image quality.

Main features

The TV has inorganic technology Quantum dot capable of converting light into over a billion colors at any brightness level. In addition, it also has a panoramic game mode that modifies the screen ratio to 21: 9 and 32: 9 to provide a more complete view of the game and enjoy a better experience. You can get the most out of the new game bar that allows us to quickly access the settings.

On the other hand, through the system Digital butler, the Samsung Smart TV is able to instantly detect all the devices near the TV and pair them so that you can control them remotely through your voice.

The Samsung QE65Q75A 65 ″ Smart TV also allows us to perform video calls in a simple way with which this Christmas we can connect in full color and size with friends and family to wish them happy holidays.

Image quality

This Samsung Smart TV is able to identify potentially annoying noises around us in real time and automatically increase the volume of dialogue adding clarity to voices so that we do not miss anything that is happening.

Thanks to Wide Viewing Angle we can see the complete image regardless of whether we are watching television from the front or from the side. What’s more, Quantum HDR 10+ brings out details and contrast so we can experience all the power in every image. Beyond standards, HDR10 + dynamic tone mapping creates deeper blacks, more vibrant images, and previously unnoticed detail. If we add to this that the television automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast in each scene based on the ambient lighting thanks to AI, we already have the ideal television to give this Christmas or give ourselves a gift saving 550 euros.