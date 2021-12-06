The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has generated a lot of controversy and most of it has had Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as protagonists. We analyze the actions, one by one.

The truth is that we can almost say that the only quiet moment he had Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was the exit. Or rather, the first outing. In it, the Mercedes were placed in the first two positions with ease and without opposition from Max Verstappen, with no relevant incidents.

But when Mick Schumacher lost control of his Haas on lap 8 of the race, things got out of hand, with Michael Masi, career director, contributing greatly to it.

The accident with the German driver led to the safety car being ordered out and the Mercedes entering the pits to change tires, but Max Verstappen did not do so and, shortly afterwards, Masi decided to remove the Red flag, the Dutchman found himself leading and without having to stop to change tires. This spawned everything that would happen next.

The second exit

After the red flag, the race started with a second stop start. In her, Verstappen came out worse than Hamilton and he lost the lead before reaching the first corner, but he lengthened the braking to try to regain it.

At this point there are two situations. On the one hand, Hamilton traces one meter from the inner vertex, making clear his intention not to leave space for his opponent on the outside. On the other, Verstappen lengthens the braking to the limit and soon decides that he will not try to finish Turn 2, taking the asphalt escape and winning the position to Hamilton.

Returning to the track, Verstappen passes over the piano, momentarily lose control of the car and blocks Hamilton, allowing Esteban Ocon to get second. Once the positions are stabilized, the Dutchman does not return the position he has won off the track.

Verdict

Lewis Hamilton leaves no room for his opponent to trace Turns 1 and 2 on the inside of the track. Max Verstappen gains position using the outside of the court and does not return position.

The third way out

The activity on the track did not last long, because in that first lap after the second start, two accidents led by Sergio Pérez, George Russell and Nikita Mazepin they again encouraged the race director to interrupt the race.

After a negotiation between Red Bull, Mercedes and the FIA -in which the sports commissioners did not participate-, it was decreed that Ocon would start first, with Hamilton second and Verstappen third.

In the start, Hamilton worries excessively about Ocon and Verstappen takes the opportunity to brake to the limit on the inside and overtaking both. The Dutchman is the leader again, this time yes, with an impeccable maneuver.

Verdict

Max Verstappen sticks to the inside piano and passes Lewis Hamilton cleanly. Lewis Hamilton is touched by Esteban Ocon, who uses the loophole to position himself first (although later he returns the position to Verstappen).

Lap 37 – Turn 1

The race continues and Max Verstappen, who runs on medium tires, cannot escape Lewis Hamilton. After a period of Virtual Safety Car caused by the remains of other cars on the track, the British take advantage of the relaunch to catch the aspiration of your opponent and attack him at the end of the straight.

But Verstappen resists braking and loses control of the car, both escaping and keeping the Dutch in the leadership position.

Verdict

Max Verstappen wants to defend his position at all costs and causes an unnecessary dangerous situation. Lewis Hamilton acts correctly, avoiding the impact and returning to the track to take Turn 2.

Lap 37 – Turn 26

On that same lap, Red Bull insists Max Verstappen to return the previously illicitly won position. Dutch put your foot up at turn 26, which is done thoroughly at over 330 km / h.

But Lewis Hamilton does not take advantage of the situation and remains behind. Verstappen further reduces speed and Hamilton attacks him from behind, damaging the right flange of his front wing and causing a shallow cut on Verstappen’s left rear tire.

Verdict

Verstappen tries to get Hamilton to pass him so that he can use the DRS on the home straight to pass him again. Hamilton doesn’t bite and tries to stay second until Turn 27. Both contribute to the clash by wanting to take advantage of the situation.

Lap 42

After the crash, Verstappen continues to lead the race and remains ahead for five more laps. At the 42nd turn, repeats the position transfer maneuver in the same place, although with less lifting.

Hamilton overtakes him and Max Verstappen takes advantage of his slipstream to overtake him again at Turn 27. He again leads the race.

Verdict

Verstappen correctly performs the position transfer maneuver, but subsequently fails to comply by taking advantage of it in the same segment of the track. He had to wait to pass turn 27 to try to regain the lead.

Lap 43

Finally, Max Verstappen gave up the lead position to Lewis Hamilton on the approach to Turn 26, but this time Lewis Hamilton made sure not to be attacked again and lengthens the braking to force your opponent to take the loophole. There the fight between both ends.

At 5:52, we see Lewis Hamilton finally take the lead in the race forcing Max Verstappen off the track.

Verdict

Lewis Hamilton decides to take the law into his own hands and forces Verstappen to go off track, making his attack on the home straight impossible.

In short, both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have reason to feel responsible for what happened this Sunday night in Jeddah.