The controversial race in Jeddah will bring a lot of tail and even Red Bull Racing hints that it could appeal the decision of the stewards in relation to a potential sanction to Max Verstappen.

What happened in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix It will remain in the memory of a year that has been the most intense in a long time, both on and off the track.

Tonight in Jeddah Max Verstappen and Lewis HamiltonThey have done their part on the circuit and, later, it has been the turn of the leaders of Red Bull and Mercedes, who have offered their impressions in relation to what happened.

“I thought there were rules, that we were not in the market”

The truth is that there have been many controversies, although the one that has received the most comments has been the clash between the two candidates for the title when Verstappen tried to return his position to Lewis Hamilton.

‘Max was trying to give up position. We informed race control that we would relinquish the position. I don’t know if Hamilton was playing with the DRS zone », Christian Horner has pointed out.

Indeed, Hamilton himself has acknowledged that he was not willing to allow his opponent to use the DRS on the home straight, accusing his rival of braking on the straight before turn 27.

Unacceptable result

Helmut Marko has been the one who has been most annoyed in front of the media, stating that in Red Bull «We do not accept this final result, our engineers are reviewing it and I think we can prove that there was no ‘brake test’ (braking suddenly to intimidate the rival). Max was under constant braking pressure and I think Lewis misjudged it. Due to this maneuver, we had a cut on the rear wheel that forced us to slow down ».

The Austrian leader also influenced the way of managing the situations of Michael Masi, race director, who even negotiated the way to solve an overtaking off the track from Verstappen to Hamilton.

«We started a negotiation; If you let it pass you will not be fined. I thought there were rules, that we weren’t in the market. There is a Hamilton maneuver where he kicks Max out and there was no reaction. It has been a very strange race, “he reiterated, insisting that his team” does not accept the way they are treating us. “

This time, Toto wolff He has adopted his most balanced stance, stating that “I’m going to have to watch the race again tomorrow, because I don’t remember everything”, after a very intense race.

When asked whether Mercedes considers that Verstappen did a ‘brake test’ on Hamilton, the Austrian limited himself to saying that “You have to see the telemetry, I don’t want to go too far. We thought it took a lot to get DRS back but we will have to look at the data to reach the correct conclusion. “

Wolff added that Max is very, very tough. There was no collision, but it could have been. He also drove great in the second start, he had nothing to lose and he had a good ride, “he acknowledged, finally wishing that the end of the championship in Abu Dhabi would take place without further controversy. “We would like to have great races and for the best to win.”