The high speed differential between the cars that are on the thrown lap and those that are recharging batteries for their next attempt has left Jeddah in very dangerous situations, with tension before qualifying arrives.

Beyond comments of the style of “Damn, this circuit is so cool!” like the one Valtteri Bottas left after just a few laps around the Jeddah circuit, making the opinion of the majority of the grid noticeable when trying first-hand a new circuit on the calendar that they had discovered to date only in the simulator, the Saudi Arabia’s layout has a ‘dark side’.

The elevated average speed to which the fastest urban circuit in the world is traveled, over 150 km / h, added to the fact that only 2 of its 27 curves are drawn at less than 200 km / h, it represents a great danger of which Carlos Sainz already warned before even testing the Saudi asphalt.

Leclerc alternated between medium and soft tires before hitting the wall.

“Jeddah is a very fast circuit, it can bring great surprises,” he said in the same way. Fernando Alonso. The two free practice sessions on Friday have already led to several near-misses between cars that were circulating at very different speeds, forcing them to use the few existing loopholes and, in some cases, throw away the set of tires that were they were using at that time.

The narrowness of the drawing It promises to be quite a headache for drivers who decide to dare to attempt an overtaking on Sunday, waiting to see how the 20 members of the grid tackle Q1 once they are all forced to be on the track at the same time .

Red flag

When it seemed that Friday’s day was going to end with just a few yellow flags for fleeting incidents, such as the spinning top of Nikita Mazepin, Scuderia Ferrari caused the evening free practice under the floodlights to conclude prematurely.

At Turn 22, Charles Leclerc hit a triple barrier Tecpro after losing control of his SF21 and destroying it by colliding first with the right rear area and, later, with the front axle, thus leaving a really worrying image until the Monegasque himself confirmed by radio that he was fine.

Several regular reviews that the FIA ​​imposes on accidents of this caliber afterwards, Ferrari has confirmed that Leclerc has returned without major setbacks to hospitality. With his fitness out of the question, it now remains to be seen whether the Maranello lineup has to resort to a new chassis change for the # 16 (as in Qatar) or even an alternative gearbox.

“Fuck! Yes I’m fine… Sorry guys“Leclerc gasped as soon as he went directly against the protections when, from the wall, they inquired about his physical integrity.

