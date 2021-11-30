The engine that allowed Lewis Hamilton to go back to victory at Interlagos will be used again by the Briton in Saudi Arabia, after a final win in Qatar with an old engine.

The long straights of the new Jeddah Corniche circuit, located in Saudi Arabia, have encouraged Mercedes to reuse the new engine released in Brazil by Lewis Hamilton.

The new Middle East track, which this weekend hosts the penultimate round of the 2021 World Cup Formula 1, is one of the fastest on the calendar, so Lewis Hamilton will have the advantage of a much cooler engine than that of his title rival, Max Verstappen.

“I hope Valtteri is up, we need him”

The Dutch Red Bull Racing driver has his first chance to win the world title this weekend, so Lewis hamilton he will have to do his best to avoid it and come up with options for the last race in Abu Dhabi.

For this it will have the call Rocket engine, which at Interlagos gave Hamilton a spectacular top speed that helped him climb from last to fifth in Saturday’s qualifying race, and from fifth to first in Sunday’s main race.

Toto wolff This has been confirmed, pointing out that “Saudi Arabia should be a good track for Mercedes. We know that this year, when you think it’s good, the opposite can happen, but there are a lot of long straights ”.

“We will take out our ‘spicy’ engine for Saudi Arabia – we do not use it in Losail- and I hope Valtteri (Bottas) is up, we need him. If everyone finishes the race, the title race will be Abu Dhabi, “he concludes.

Bottas, Pérez and eight points

The championship is in its final phase and only eight points separate the two contenders. An advantage that could disappear in the event of victory and fastest lap for Lewis Hamilton in Jeddah, which would lead to a draw for the last race.

In this duel, the respective teammates of the title contenders will be very important: Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas. Both have been inconsistent and often ineffective in subtracting points from the opponent, but both Mercedes and Red Bull hope that this season finale they will act as perfect squires for Verstappen and Hamilton.

After the 20 races contested, Valtteri Bottas is third in the drivers’ championship with 203 points, 13 more than Sergio Pérez. They both have a win this year. The Finn has achieved four poles to none of the Mexican and, in terms of podiums, Bottas wins by 10 to 5.