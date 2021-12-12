The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship comes to an end after an indescribable finale in which Max Verstappen managed to claim the title after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.

Over the last week, we have all speculated on many different finishes, but surely no one expected the one we had in Abu Dhabi. And it is that, when Lewis hamilton He seemed to have everything in hand, an accident involving Nicholas Latifi has made it necessary to leave the safety car, giving Max Verstappen an opportunity that he has not missed.

And all in the last gasp, because of the four laps that remained of the race, only the last one has been contested without the presence of the safety car. This left Max verstappen second but with clear superiority, because during that period he had stopped in the pits to fit new soft tires.

Thus, Lewis Hamilton was completely lost and, although he has defended himself tooth and nail -and always cleanly-, finally Max Verstappen He has advanced it and has been crowned world champion, something that has not made the seven-time world champion lose his composure.

«The first thing is to congratulate Max and his team. I think we’ve done a fantastic job this year, everyone at the factory and also here on the track. They have worked very hard. It has been the most difficult year and I am proud of them, I am grateful for being part of the trip, “he said as soon as he got out of the car and with his nerves still on the edge of his skin.

“We have given absolutely everything in the final part of the season and we have never given up, which is the important thing. I have felt very good these last few months, particularly at the end », has concluded in the brief interview prior to the podium.

Now Max Verstappen can claim to be world champion for the first time, beating Lewis Hamilton in the final year of a hybrid era that began in 2014 and in which he has dominated for seven consecutive seasons with the exception of 2016, when Nico Rosberg also surpassed him with a Mercedes.