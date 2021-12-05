After two alleged infractions of the regulations, Lewis Hamilton went through stewards for one more race weekend and came out of qualifying with one more reprimand on his record, thus avoiding any burden in terms of positions on the track.

In the absence of less than an hour and a half until the start of the qualifying session At the Jeddah circuit, the FIA ​​made a decision that, depending on the final result, could fully influence the options of taking the championship in the box de Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton was called to stewards to testify for breaking the rules during free practice.

To add insult to injury, # 44 was cited for two violations of the sporting code, not respecting double yellow flags and, shortly after, by needlessly prevent Nikita Mazepin’s Haas when the Russian pilot was making a thrown lap and had to swerve to avoid the reigning champion.

After avoiding the sanction for the first of the events that brought him before the commissioners in Saudi Arabia (explanation extended below), the classification started leaving a chaotic Q1 once the 20 cars on the grid found themselves on the track at the same time.

Finally, the seven-time Mercedes champion partially cleared the second penalty that he could have received in the penultimate race weekend of the 2021 season after the FIA ​​announced that it did not see sufficient reasons to reach the penalty, accumulating his second reprimand of the season and with Mercedes forced to pay € 25,000.

The stewards listened to the driver of car # 44 (Lewis Hamilton), the team representative and reviewed the video and the stewards system. The Clerk of the Course informed the stewards that the double yellow flag warning in the FIA ​​stewards’ control system was accidentally activated on light panel # 6, for less than 1 second.

As the camera video clearly shows onboard For car # 44, no yellow flags were displayed to that driver and the yellow warning light was not visible on his steering wheel.

Unlike other incidents this year, no yellow lights / flags were shown to the pilot (which had already passed the stewards sector when the system was briefly activated), so there has been no violation of the regulations.