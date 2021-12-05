The electrifying qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix leaves us with a grid with very interesting prospects for the race. Max Verstappen will retain his third position despite the accident at the last corner of Q3.

The Formula 1 It is at its peak at the end of the season and Saturday’s spectacular qualifying session at the Jeddah Corniche attests to this. The duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen was one of those that are remembered for a long time and only the final accident of the Dutchman in the last corner of the circuit prevented a front row taken by the candidates for the world title.

The Red Bull # 33 of Max verstappen suffered the consequences of the collision with the wall, but the Anglo-Austrian team has managed to save the gearbox of its leader and will be able to start third on the grid after the two Mercedes. The start will be crucial for the final result, but the Dutchman is confident that his race pace will allow him to fight for victory.

The Spanish will have it more complicated, because a bad Q2 left them out of the game and forces them to climb positions if they want to score this Sunday in Saudi Arabia. Fernando Alonso will start 13th after many behavioral problems in his Alpine, while Carlos Sainz It will do 15th after undergoing a high-speed semi-break and damaging its rear wing.

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix grid

Position Pilot Team Sanction Position in Q 1st Lewis hamilton Mercedes = 2nd Valtteri Bottas Mercedes = 3rd Max verstappen Red bull = 4th Charles Leclerc Ferrari = 5th Sergio perez Red bull = 6th Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri = 7th Lando norris Mclaren = 8th Yuki tsunoda AlphaTauri = 9th Esteban Ocon Alpine = 10th Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo = 11th Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren = 12th Kimi raikkonen Alfa Romeo = 13th Fernando Alonso Alpine = 14th George russell Williams = 15th Carlos Sainz Ferrari = 16th Nicholas latifi Williams = 17th Sebastian Vettel Aston martin = 18th Lance Stroll Aston martin = 19th Mick schumacher Haas = 20th Nikita mazepin Haas = Read: Bottas and Hamilton send over Verstappen and Pérez in the first free practice in Mexico

Remember, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts this Sunday at 18:30 CET.