Despite having been spared an accident of the caliber of his teammate on Friday, Carlos Sainz had to abort his last lap as he had part of his rear wing broken.

Although behind the positions in which he would have liked, Carlos Sainz rolled consistently in the top ten in the three free practice sessions of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, trying to adjust the settings of his SF21 to the limit to really tighten in qualifying … a bet that ended up going wrong.

After the strong crash against the barriers Tecpro of his teammate Charles Leclerc in the last moments of Free Practice 2, which meant the premature end From that session, # 55 highlighted the danger posed by blind corners in Jeddah and the high probability of encountering an opponent at a much slower speed in the middle of a thrown lap.

The closeness of the guards and the high speed make Jeddah a unique circuit.

Free Practice 3 continued with surprises from Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda ahead of both Ferraris, a surprise that ended at the moment of truth in qualifying when the real rhythm finally prevailed, but an error by Sainz and a light touch with the wall they made the Madrid’s options run out in Q2.

Ultimate scare

“The car is unconducible,” said Sainz over the radio to the team once he returned to test the loopholes of the circuit with the damaged car. «I was going very fast in Q1 and all weekend, I was very confident with the car. Unfortunately, with the average I have not reacted enough with the front wing: it was carrying too much load in front and the car was moving a lot behind, “he explained.

«I lost the rear end, with bad / good luck at the same time that I was able to save a good blow, but I touched the rear wing a bit and from there it was no longer possible to improve. Still I’ve tried I have made a first sector that came very fast until the wing has already broken completely and I had to abort the return. A shame, because today was a day to go to Q3 easy and be in the top five, “continued Sainz.

So slight was the impact against the protections that he assures that he did not even notice it at the wheel of the SF21. «If you see the repetition, in fact in the car it does not touch anything, it is only the tip of the spoiler that brushes it and breaks in two. Because I don’t notice anything and I was a bit confused, if I say ‘if I have not touched anything and I have not felt a blow, why has the spoiler broken?’ Then seeing the repetition clearly shows, and that has cost me the qualy, because it came very fast in all the laps and it is a chore», He detailed.

All is not lost

With a meeting with the stewards still pending after finding Pierre Gasly almost stopped on one of his launched laps, Sainz is ruling out nothing heading into the race. “Here overtake difficult, going so far back is complicated, but it is what it is, “he reflected aloud.

“It has been very good for me in the past to start from behind, I have always managed to make good comebacks, so all is not lost at all … but it was a day to be in the top 5 easy. Today it was easy to make mistakes this track eats you up very fast to which you make a minimum mistake, and today I had that little slip. Tomorrow it can happen to the others, I’m going to try to go back ”, he concluded referring to Max Verstappen’s accident.