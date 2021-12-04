

12/04/2021 On at 09:26 CET



The Saudi Arabian Formula 1 GP is already underway with Lewis hamilton setting the best times in the training day last Friday. The Briton is in the middle of the fight for the title in the Drivers’ World Championship with the Dutch Max verstappen.

The F1 Grand Prix is ​​held at the Jeddah circuit and We detail the schedule and where to watch on television this new Grand Prix that promises a show.

Lewis hamilton he was the fastest in the first two free practice sessions, ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas. Carlos Sainz finished seventh and Fernando Alonso, fifth.

Today the third free practice session will be held (3:00 p.m. CET) and also the official training sessions (6:00 p.m. CET) that you can follow in SPORT.

SAUDI ARABIAN GP F1 TIMETABLE

Free practice 3: 3:00 p.m. (CET)

Classification: 6:00 p.m. (CET)

Race: 6:30 p.m. (CET) (57 laps)

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE THE SAUDI ARABIAN GP ON TV?

This season, F1 can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled.

In addition, you can follow all the live information about the Saudi Arabian GP on the website of SPORT.