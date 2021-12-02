

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship continues with the Saudi Arabian GP at the Jeddah circuit, and we will tell you the schedule and where to watch on television this new Grand Prix that promises a show.

The dutch Max Verstappen and the Brit Lewis hamilton They continue with their particular ‘battle’ in the Drivers’ World Championship and Saudi Arabia will experience a very intense weekend. After Hamilton’s victory in the last Qatar Grand Prix, the situation is increasingly tense and close.

SAUDI ARABIAN GP F1 TIMETABLE

Free 1: 2.30pm (CET)

Free 2: 6:00 p.m. (CET)

Free practice 3: 3:00 p.m. (CET)

Classification: 6:00 p.m. (CET)

Race: 6:30 p.m. (CET) (57 laps)

WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE THE SAUDI ARABIAN GP ON TV?

This season, F1 can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled.

In addition, you can follow all the live information about the Saudi Arabian GP on the website of SPORT.