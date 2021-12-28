The Tax Administration Service (SAT) has found a modus operandi in some Decentralized Federal Tax Audit Administrations (ADAFF), which consists of making information requests to some public entities of the three levels of government through the Tax Mailbox for the purpose starting a checkout exercise.

Once the legal period for them to comply with said requirement has elapsed, the ADAFF proceed to temporarily restrict the use of the Digital Seal Certificate (CSD) for the issuance of electronic invoices, also known as CFDI. In this way, they are unable to stamp and pay payroll to their staff.

In this modus operandi, there are indications that the ADAFF are extorting public entities to make payments that are not provided for in the applicable regulations in exchange for reactivating the CSD to pay payroll. Faced with this situation, all the administrative units of the SAT, who have relations with public entities, have been instructed to promote, initially, a direct approach with them to invite them to regularize their fiscal situation.

It invites you to report this type of action immediately and invites you to provide data such as the name or names of the public servants who commit these offenses. It is important to note that these situations violate the principle of legality that governs the actions of public servants and, therefore, they are outside the legal framework.

For complaints, the SAT makes the following communication channels available to you:

Complaints and reports SAT: 55 8852 2222

Email: [email protected]

SAT Portal: https://www.sat.gob.mx/aplicacion/50409/presenta-tu-queja-o-denuncia

Red telephones located in the offices of the SAT

The General Administration of Evaluation will attend the complaints through the Central Administration of Special Procedures: 55 5802 000 ext. 41016 and 40977

DZ