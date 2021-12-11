Anthropologists Marta Debra Turok Wallace and Miguel Ángel Sosme Campos assure that the discrimination and racism that society exercises towards artisans and the profound ignorance about the work they do represent a risk for their work to be perpetuated; the craftswoman Textile Ricarda García Merino was a victim of the aforementioned by the Tax Administration Service (SAT), at the customs of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

This, after performing at the Oaxacan Women’s Handicrafts Exhibition in New York, where she was invited by the Department of Community Affairs on August 30, 2021.

Mexican talent in New York

The opportunity to present her work and that of other artisans from the community of San Juan Colorado, Oaxaca, came to the representative of the Grupo de las Estrellas de la Costa –those who make garments with the backstrap loom– when the General Consul of Mexico in New York in coordination with the Oaxaca Women’s Secretariat (SMO) sent him an invitation to participate in the exhibition.

In order to promote and exhibit handcrafted crafts, Ricarda García Merino traveled to the northern country to be present at the activities carried out from September 10 to 16, 2021.

Bad reception at the AICM; They force an artisan to pay 3,706 pesos for their creations

When García Merino returned to the country, she faced discrimination by the SAT at the AICM customs, as she was detained for three hours on the grounds that she had to pay taxes for the garments in which she dedicated hours of work.

In her defense, she verified that the garments were made by her, as she carried a credential issued by the Oaxaca government, as well as the invitation letter she received from the Consulate; However, she was mistreated for being an artisan and was forced to pay 3,706 pesos in taxes for clothes valued at $ 950.

In the end, so that the authorities would not withhold her belongings, she paid what the acknowledgment of receipt dictated and when she asked for help, SAT officials threatened her.

The artisan asked the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to stop discrimination by the SAT and customs at the AICM.

With these deals, according to the anthropologists Marta Debra and Miguel Ángel Sosme, the disappearance of the artisans who make textiles is caused.

To counteract the contempt, “the ethnic groups that dedicate themselves to this trade adopt city customs so as not to be singled out, relegate their traditions and some of these are forgotten”, they stated at the dialogue table “Embroidering our identity” carried out by the Project agency.

See more: