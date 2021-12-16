The Tax Administration Service (SAT) held the ninth edition of the El Buen Fin Draw, which took place this year from November 10 to 16.

Said program has the purpose of motivating purchases with credit and debit cards from participating banking institutions in businesses that comply with their tax obligations. The foregoing as part of a set of actions that materialize the efforts of both the private initiative and the Government of Mexico, to inject dynamism into the economy of Mexican businesses, promote formality to encourage fairer and more even economic growth, support the economy by increasing domestic consumption, as well as improving the quality of life of families by receiving promotions and discounts on the prices of various goods and services.

Among the important data that were presented during the event, Jesus Cantú Escalante of the Ministry of Economy, stated that the increase in banking use can be seen in the decrease in cash purchases, since in 2011 it represented 48%, while in 2021 only 28%.

Juan Carlos Jimenez Rojas, general director of the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) expressed that the total invoicing with credit and debit cards was of 126 billion pesos of which 50% was made with credit cards, and the other 50 with debit cards, this shows that the population consumed responsibly. Likewise, the number of operations via electronic commerce is equivalent to 30.5 million transactions.

On the subject of companies, Octavio de la Torre by Steffano, national treasurer of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of the Valley of Toluca (CANACO SERVYTUR), said that 75% of the surveyed companies affiliated with the business chambers granted discounts of 15 to 50%. 72.5% of the payments were made with traditional electronic means. 22% of the total amount invoiced was made through electronic commerce and the average daily consumption grew by 38% in 2021 compared to 2020.

In this context, Surit Berenice Romero Dominguez mentioned that with the tool Who’s who in prices which allows comparing prices between participating stores, 477 products were compared in 31 cities and 485 establishments, registering more than 438 thousand compared prices.

Finally, the general administrator of Taxpayer Services of the SAT, Raúl Zambrano Rangel, said that this year the participation of micro, small and medium businesses increased 59% compared to last year. The turnover of the participating businesses from November 10 to 16 was 231 billion pesos, despite the fact that this time there were five fewer days of purchases compared to last year when there were 12 days.

Today a bag of 400 million pesos of different amounts among more than 321 thousand people that they paid with their credit or debit card; as well as a bag of 100 million pesos among about five thousand participating businesses. The delivery of two unique prizes stands out: one for 250 thousand pesos to a consumer and another for 260 thousand pesos to a participating business.

The total number of consumer winners were 321,261, while the total of winning businesses was 4,282.

The winners will be able to check the results on the El Buen Fin Raffle mini-site from December 13th and all prizes will be awarded no later than December 24th.

DZ