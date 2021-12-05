After several years without a place in the Spanish capital, Sargadelos, the iconic Galician firm Sargadelos has just opened a new store in Madrid. Lagasca street, in the heart of the Salamanca district, has been the place chosen to open this 195-square-meter store designed by interior designer Isabel López Quesada.

The company, with 200 years of history, wants transmit to its visitors the artisan work they do in Galicia through this space that is located in a beautiful 19th century building, built by the Marqués de Cubas. In the adaptation process, the original elements of the premises that previously occupied the passage of carriages in the building have been respected, such as the characteristic iron columns, or the height of the ceilings.





The interior designer has used original furniture and tools from her production plants as decorative and functional elements to try to convey the history of this Galician firm, and the care they put into creating their porcelain pieces by hand. For example, we can see Galician pine wood shelves from the old warehouse of molds and dies from the O Castro factory, in Sada, A Coruña.

Sargadelos news





In the new Sargadelos store we can find both the classic designs of the firm, as well as some of its novelties. Among them, we can highlight the Rede set, the collaboration of the Galician company with David Chipperfield. This collection consists of seven pieces with a geometric grid, which includes two plates, a salad bowl, a glass / cup, a high bowl, a low bowl, and a vase.





We can also find pieces from Sargadelos Legado, the new sustainable line that the firm has launched by reusing and recycling the leftovers from the manufacturing process of its factories. This collection is made up of six pieces in which recycled pasta has been used, among which there is a plate, four vases and a bowl.

