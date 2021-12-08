Although, in much of the world, euthanasia, suicide and assisted suicide are taboo subjects, there are countries that are more open to these subjects. One of them is Switzerland, where both assisted suicide and euthanasia are legally permitted activities, and it is precisely in this country where the use of the Sarco capsule, designed by Philip Nitschke and Alexander Bannink, has been approved.

Sarco is a machine, which will have the shape of a futuristic capsule, whose objective is to help people who wish to die in a dignified way. To do this, the person who wants to end his life, must enter the capsule, close it and activate the system, which will make him sleep and die in a few minutes, without experiencing any type of pain or suffering. Death occurs after inhaling a certain amount of nitrogen, which is released inside the capsule, when activated.

Here it should be clarified that euthanasia and assisted suicide are different things, since, in the case of euthanasia, there must be a second person, generally a doctor, who is in charge of killing the applicant, which usually occurs through a lethal injection. On the other hand, in assisted suicide, the same person is the one who kills himself, thanks to the tools provided by a second person; Here, said tool is the Sarco machine.

Sarco is a capsule that can be manufactured from a 3D printer And it can be taken anywhere, making assisted suicide even easier and more accessible. The system is activated by a button placed inside the capsule, and even can be activated by blinking, in case the person who wants to die has motor problems, paralysis, or any other condition that prevents you from pressing the button.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Neuralink plans to implant its brain chips in humans in 2022

When the system is activated, the oxygen will be drained from the inside of the capsule, until only 1% of it remains. This will cause the person to lose consciousness. in a few seconds, as if it were a faint.

As a consequence of hypoxia and hypocapnia, caused by the absence of oxygen and carbon dioxide, the person will fall asleep deeply and will die within five to ten minutes.

Death will come quietly, without pain or suffering, as promised by the creators of the machine, Nitschke and Bannink, who claim that during the process there is no panic or feeling of suffocation.

On the other hand, the creators of Sarco have recognized that their machine is not perfect, so They seek to add functions that allow communication between the interior and the exterior, for any inconvenience that may arise or in case of a last minute regret.

Besides, also they want the consent of the person who wishes to die to be recorded and that a doctor is not needed to supervise this process, so that it is carried out autonomously, at the time that the person decides.

For Nitschke and Bannink, at the moment Sarco is not an aesthetically appropriate machine, so they have scrapped the two prototypes created so far and A third model is in the manufacturing process, developed in the Netherlands, which will be the one to be used in Switzerland, starting in 2022 to facilitate assisted suicide.