If you have HBO Max and you are a fan of the series Sex in New York, this Christmas you will receive the greatest gift: the return (in the form of a sequel) of the series to the platform of streaming under the name “And Just Like That”. Although many of the fans missed Kim Cattrall, the show had to go on and attended his presentation the most adored women on the small screen: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Cynthia Nixon from Christopher John Rogers

Not afraid of what they will say or stand out from the crowd, Cynthia Nixon –aka Miranda Hobbes- opted for a daring design in fluorine orange by Christopher John Rogers. Paired with suede boots, this look shows that the most elegant piece can be (very) eye-catching.





Kristin Davis from Jason Wu

True to form, Kristin Davis opted for a custom Jason Wu design. In midnight blue with a sweetheart neckline, this dress could be one of Charlotte’s favorites.





Sarah Jessica Parker from Oscar de la Renta

How could it be otherwise, Sarah Jessica Parker was the great protagonist of the evening, and all thanks to her styling that simplified the personality of Carrie Bradshaw. By opting for an Oscar de la Renta midi dress, the tulle skirt (full volume) and the embroidered details to match the cape made it the main focus of attention.





Photos | Gtres