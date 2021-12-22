Dec 22, 2021 at 2:57 PM CET

EFE

The Swedish Sara hector The giant slalom of Courchevel (France) joined this Wednesday and progressed one place to second place in the specialty classification and six to fifth overall in the World Cup.

Winner of the first round, 0.11 seconds ahead of the French Tessa worley and 0.34 on the American Mikaela Shiffrin, was third in the second, which was the Norwegian Fuerst Holtmann Mine, better by 0.38.

In the global computation Hector scored 2: 13.03, by 2: 13.38 of Shiffrin and 2: 13.63 from the Italian Marta Bassino, current champion of the World Cup of the specialty.

The fourth place went to Worley with 2: 13.71 and the Slovak Petra vlhova, the 2020-21 World Cup champion, finished fifth with 2: 14.27.

The giant slalom classification is still led by Shiffrin, with 280 points. Sara hector is now second with 202 and Vlhova third with 155.

The general of the World Cup also commands her Shiffrin, with 750 points, ahead of the Italian Sofia Goggia, 635, and Vlhova, 435. Hector is fifth with 338.