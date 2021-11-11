Sara Carbonero was one of the guests on the red carpet at the Esquire magazine awards and was also in charge to deliver one of the prizes to Alejandro Sanz, man of the year for the aforementioned magazine.

Sara opted for an ideal look in which she knew how to combine the party touch with the casual one.





The journalist literally shone in high-waisted flared trousers curdled with paillettes like fringes in gold. A perfect garment to wear at all parties that are so impeccable. A piece of Alberta ferretti which she combined with a very simple but ideal black hair sweater. An outstanding mix.





As accessories, Sara chose one of her favorite accessories: a black cowboy style hat, long hair collected in an informal braid and maxi golden baroque earrings. Photos | Gtres