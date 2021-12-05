A few weeks ago we saw Sara Carbonero attending the Cadena Dial concert for her wearing a Zara dress that It did not reach 20 euros and it sold out completely (although now it is available again). From that, he left us a clear inspiration when creating our own looks low cost and, now, he has done it again: He has chosen a outfit one of those that are not only the most attractive, but also do not have to scratch our pockets too much.





It was during her last interview on Radio Marca with Leiva, in which Sara Carbonero wore a mini-dress jacquard by Zara in green tones ideal that only costs 19.95 euros although, once again it has exhausted it. Of course, the one available is a “brother” in brown tones that can even give us more play …





This design also costs 19.95 euros and combines brown, black, white and even a touch of yellow with a retro vibe that we love and that solves our daily looks without any complications. We only add some black or brown high boots, some socks to protect ourselves from the cold, a coat and we can already go to work or any event that arises.

Come on, once again Sara Carbonero shows us how to achieve great looks without spending too much.

Photos | @saracarbonero