Two and having the ball in his possession, it was enough for Santos Laguna (2-0) to get his ticket to the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 against Atlético de San Luis.

The Warriors won the TSM and already have a rival for the next round: Miguel Herrera’s Tigres.

The Ecuadorian Ayrton Preciado (64 ‘) and the Chilean Ignacio Jeraldino (85’) by way of a controversial penalty, sentenced a team from Potosí that showed why it was the last place in the playoffs.

After a first half with few arrivals from both teams, it was up to the complementary part when the Laguneros confirmed their good football. Now, to show it at the Fiesta Grande before a candidate for the title.