Panama is doing all it can to keep up with the “Bitcoinization” of El Salvador with the installation of 50 Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs in 2022. Thanks to Santo Blockchain, 50 of the planned 300 ATMs will start shipping to Latin America in early 2022.

A well-known blockchain and cryptocurrency company with offices in Saigon, Vietnam, and Panama City, Santo Blockchain will invest a total of $ 1 million in much of Latin America next year as part of its 300 Bitcoin ATM plan.

Santo Blockchain announced that Panama would be the first country to benefit from its newly acquired Bitcoin ATMs, while Colombia and Costa Rica are next on its list.

Panama has become an increasingly pro-cryptocurrency jurisdiction. In September, a new bill was drafted to recognize BTC as an alternative payment method, possibly allowing greater freedoms in Panama when using cryptocurrencies.

The CEO of Santo Blockchain, Frank Yglesias, known as “Crypto Hemingway”, is an advisor on cryptocurrencies to Panamanian deputy Alejandro Castillero, who is in charge of supervising the regulations related to the new laws. Regarding the 300 ATM deal, Yglesias said:

“Santo is on a mission to help bring a new wave of crypto banking, investment and commerce to more than 400,000,000 people in Latin America who are unbanked or unbanked, including between 10% and 15% of Hispanics. in the United States that cannot be banked either. “

As part of the plan, Latin Americans using ATMs will be able to purchase small amounts of BTC with cash. Santo’s business model links ATMs to a company-developed BTC layer 2 wallet and eventually to a Santo debit card, which will launch sometime in the third quarter of 2022.

In the company’s year-end podcast, Yglesias said that Panama is the first Latin American country because it is the gateway to the Americas in terms of trade and logistics, finance and economic stability. As a last resort, Panama is the “springboard” for greater adoption of BTC in Latin America.

The news is positive for a continent lagging behind in terms of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure. In fact, LATAM has to catch up to keep up with the 5,000 Bitcoin ATMs in North America. Compounding matters, in October this year, retail giant Walmart piloted 200 Bitcoin ATMs as part of a plan to install 8,000 across the country.

According to figures from CoinATMRadar, a Bitcoin ATM tracking site, North America is home to 94.8% of the world’s BTC ATMs, while Latin America only has 0.2%. Not surprisingly, El Salvador leads the region with 205 ATMs.

With Santo’s plan to introduce 50 new ATMs in 2022, Panama will offer 73 physical BTC locations, ranking just below the UK in the world rankings.

