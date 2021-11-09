Santiago Nieto Castillo resigned from his position as head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) after the scandalous wedding he had with the INE counselor, Carla Humphrey, in Guatemala this weekend.

In an information card released tonight by the Mexican government, it was detailed that Nieto Castillo presented his resignation to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who accepted it.

The wedding of Santiago Nieto and Carla Humphrey over the weekend jumped onto the public scene when it emerged that Paola Félix, Secretary of Tourism for Mexico City, had been detained with undeclared dollars on a private jet, which turned out to be a rented aircraft by the president of the newspaper The universal, Juan Francisco Ealy Ortiz, who was also the owner of the money.

This action cost the post of the capital city official, who resigned last Saturday from her charge.

Similarly, according to information obtained by the newspaper Reform, the nuptials between Nieto Castillo and Humphrey were full of luxuries.

This morning, during his morning conference, President López Obrador criticized that the then head of the FIU had exceeded austerity and responsibility as a public servant by living with businessmen and other politicians.

“We must recommend to public servants to act with moderation, with austerity and to follow the example of (Benito) Juárez who said that the public servant should learn to live in the just mediocrity,” considered the federal president.

“I think it is not correct because the public servant has to avoid such situations. That is why I do not go to social events, I was invited but I cannot because I have many occupations and also I am not used to doing it, “he said.

At the FIU, Santiago Nieto will be replaced by Pablo Gómez Álvarez, a longtime friend of President López Obrador who was not reelected as a federal deputy for a district in Coyoacán.

Tonight, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, swore in the former legislator as the new head of the FIU.

Pablo Gómez Álvarez is an economist graduated from UNAM and is a professor; He stands out for his career in favor of the defense of human rights and for having led the student movement of 1968.

