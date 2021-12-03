The federal deputy and former Secretary of the Interior, Santiago Creel, requested an audience with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to talk about security, electricity, the cancellation of the construction of the Texcoco Airport, among other issues.

“On December 1, a letter that I signed on behalf of the PAN in my capacity as president of the National Political Commission was formally delivered, and I addressed it to President López Obrador in order to open a dialogue, which the main opposition party the country has not had for the first three years, “said Creel.

In a conference, the PAN legislator commented that among the issues they seek to engage with the president is the work carried out by the Armed Forces, since they should only be concentrated, he said, on functions related to national and internal security.

However, he pointed out that the president “distracts” the uniformed men in other activities not related to the military order, such as the distribution of medicines and the construction of the Felipe Ángeles airport and the Mayan Train.

“Speaking people understand, what we cannot allow that today we have 105 thousand deaths due to intentional homicides, that is the balance of a war,” he commented.

The PAN mentioned that another issue that he seeks to speak with the president is the initiative he sent to the Chamber of Deputies to reform the Constitution on electricity: “We would like to sit down with him and ask him, ‘Let’s see, President, who has abused in electrical matters? ”.

Santiago Creel emphasized that no president of the country – with the exception of Carlos Salinas – had refused to dialogue with the opposition.

“I believe that the president (López Obrador) does not want to embezzle President Salinas in that discriminatory attitude that he did to the PRD, and now he wants to do it to the entire opposition. It is turning into the opposite that he has proclaimed all his life, “declared the PAN.

