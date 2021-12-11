

Santi Mina, Celta striker who had to retire from the field in the 18th minute of the match between his team and Mallorca at the Son Moix stadium after suffering a ball hit to the head, was changed “as a precaution”, as explained by his club.

The celestial group specified that “it has not been necessary to transfer to the hospital” and that the footballer “is stable and without symptoms of any kind.”

“Okay, I have spoken with him at halftime and he is calm,” he said. Eduardo Coudet, the coach of the celestial team at a press conference after the game.

Santi Mina He was taken off the field on a stretcher and to the applause of the fans who were in Son Moix and who took the shock of the day when they saw how the footballer fell to the grass after receiving the impact of the ball.

The match between Mallorca and Celta was marked by the source of wind that prevented, especially in the first half, the game from running smoothly. Finally the initial zero tie did not move and both left with one more point in their locker.