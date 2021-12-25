Christmas has arrived and with it the Christmas spirit has taken over social networks, that is why users begin to reveal gifts, good actions and the magic that these dates generate in society, an example of this is the viralized inside Twitter, where he shows how a public transport driver won the hearts of Internet users with the noble intention of giving the little ones a good time. Santa takes the Christmas route and reaffirms the holiday spirit.

Goodwill actions in networks

Christmas is a time when small actions speak louder than big initiatives, a clear example of this is the action carried out by the driver of a public transport truck, who without further eagerness to demonstrate the Christmas magic disguised himself as Santa Claus and a gift a unique moment to the little ones who boarded the transport.

#TheBuenChofer An operator on Route 643 is dressed as Santa Claus giving toys to the children who board the unit 🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/YgHwMArb3e – TrafficZMGuadalajara (@Trafico_ZMG) December 24, 2021

The story was announced by the Twitter user TraficoZMGuadalajara, under the username of @Trafico_ZMG, who shared a photo showing the operator in disguise and giving joy to the little ones, where he also placed the following as a title : “#ElBuenChofer An operator on Route 643 is dressed as Santa Claus giving toys to the children who board the unit 🎄🎅”.

Given the noble action of the truck driver, Internet users have celebrated the position, mentions such as those made by @ Vill2hect which states that: “In response to @Trafico_ZMG

My total admiration to this anonymous chauffeur for the action he does of giving more than a toy, since seeing a child smile is the best for more people like him ”.

It is worth mentioning that within the same publication, more images were shared of how the driver disguised himself as Santa Claus respecting health measures, since he had his mask and the way in which he personalized his work environment, this action generated some more comments such as that of the user @susanamtzbaraja who points out that: In response to @Trafico_ZMG, What a beautiful gesture, God bless this great human being and give him a lot of health, peace, love and happiness. Infinite blessings ”.

In addition to this clear displays of affection on the part of Internet users, there are other types of comments where it is pointed out that the action of the driver is comparable to that carried out by the Mexican boxer Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán, better known as Canelo Álvarez, which is He made known through social networks that he gave the little ones a Christmas that they will not forget, by bringing a full truck and toys to distribute by their own means.

This action was compared within the comment posted by the user @ Doc_Rojiblanco7, which states that “In response to

@ CarmenL25327647 and @Trafico_ZMG When I found out that canelo helps someone it is because they contact him on Twitter and he answers that they mark him to agree, I have never seen that in those tweets they say “promoted” I do not see that it is done advertising”.

