Surely many of you know the horror game developed by Kinetic Games and which is available at Early access for Pc. In Phasmophobia we will have to control one of the four characters that will form a team, our mission together with our friends will be find the different ghosts that we will find in different locations such as schools, hospitals or prisons. There are a total of 12 types of ghosts, so they behave differently: spirits, wraiths, ghosts, poltergeist, banshee, jinn, mare, returnees, shadows, demons, yurei and oni.

Knowing the behavior of each of them we will have to collect information to find their location, our team will have different special objects to arm yourself against these beings. Be careful not to get caught …

It is not uncommon to see that the different games that exist have some season or skins specials for Christmas and in Phasmophobia It was not going to be different since this same week it has received a new update called Cursed Possetion. In this new update a new type of ghost has been included, nothing more and nothing less than the beloved Santa claus, but … A little changed to how we imagine it, this one will not come to bring us different gifts and put them under our tree, this one promises to give us more of a scare. This addition has not been the only one, since the game also dresses in its best festive finery, all to welcome this very special time of year.

If you want to see how this new one looks Santa claus We leave you with a small video of the player Otter Lady that he got a little scare when he came across it.

This was by far the best part of the update for me, being chased by Santa 😂#horrorstreamer #gravekeeperfam #Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/OevWxyqqsl – Otter Lady | TGK (@OtterLady_ttv) December 11, 2021

And you, have you already seen this new ghost? Have you had any scares before Christmas?