Since Christmas is a season that serves to surprise, now, it is Santa Claus who is part of a new Rappi strategy that has conquered a user on social networks.

It is not that it is a great marketing activation, but a simple movement in its platform that, without a doubt, has made the difference between the other delivery applications.

And it is that, many times, it is not necessary to carry out a great campaign to attract attention, a simple idea is enough to attract the consumer; examples of this abound.

Of course, this Christmas season is a pretext to design strategies in order to catch the user and turn him into another customer; Or, on the other hand, it also works to keep those of, for a long period, they have maintained their preference towards a brand or company.

Last Friday, December 10, a user, calling himself @iDaniOH, He shared his experience with what Rappi has done for this Christmas on his Twitter account.

According to what was mentioned by the Internet user and seeing the tweet he wrote, the holiday season has been the pretext for Santa Claus to become one more “delivery boy” of the platform.

As part of an initiative to celebrate Christmas with its users, the delivery application changed the layout of the delivery on its platform to now put Santa Claus in his place driving his sleigh. If you still have not understood what it is about, here we share the user’s publication to give you an idea.

weeeey, I ordered dinner for @RappiMexico and the figure of the driver is holy ?? on a sled.

ayyy noooo ??? pic.twitter.com/3Mp5c2f9eG – Daniel? (@iDaniOH) December 11, 2021

In other words, once you open the application to see how your order is going or what is the status of the delivery person who will carry your products, Santa Claus will appear in the browser, a strategy that, without a doubt, will be liked by several users of Rappi.

The initiative has conquered the tweeter who reported it and another who entered the conversation, a situation that, for Rappi, is all profit.

We live in an age of digitization; The digital window has allowed us to be part of a new form of communication, with social networks being the main stage for users in this chaos.

Starting from this, it is from digitization that it is now about reaching new consumers, a trend that began to increase after the arrival of the pandemic and an inevitable and long confinement.

It should be remembered that the pandemic accelerated that process that was already coming, since the use of social networks is nothing new, but it was enhanced thanks to the emergence of Covid-19.

Given this, platforms such as Uber Eats, DiDi Food, Rappi and others served as a savior for people in various parts of the world; food delivery service has established itself as one of the main preferences of consumers.

To date, only in Mexico, delivery or delivery apps have generated revenues of 2.1 billion dollars, according to Statista data.

On the other hand, it is estimated that electronic commerce will double from 2020 to 2022, this according to data from the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), expecting a spill of 18 billion dollars.

