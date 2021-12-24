Santa claus has appeared many times in the Christmas stories of Marvel, since it is a mutant of the X Men of level Omega.

Marvel’s X-Men They have encountered many powerful Omega level mutants, acting as heroes and villains. But few can compare with Santa claus. The first time it was confirmed that it was a mutant was in Holiday Special (1991). The story, titled “A miracle a few blocks from 32nd Street”, takes place shortly after the mutant members Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, Wolverine, and Banshee join the X Men.

As they decorate their Christmas tree, the new X Men they receive an alert from Brain, informing them that the most powerful mutant ever recorded is in the Rockefeller center from New York. Eager to determine if this mutant is friend or foe, the X-Men investigate.

When they arrive, they meet the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Forced to fight La Mole, Toad, Unus the Untouchable and Mastermind. The X-Men discover that the villains also seek to enlist the most powerful mutant in the world for their cause. Actually this character is Santa claus, who is not interested in choosing sides during the Christmas holidays. So with a simple gesture he can make the X-Men forget everything that happened, but he gives them a nice snowfall as a gift.

It appeared in more stories than the comics.

Santa Claus continued to appear in other Marvel holiday stories, spreading Christmas cheer and displaying a host of other powerful abilities. In Sensational She Hulk # 8, Jennifer Walters (aka Hulka) meets a little private detective named “Nick St. Christopher” who helps her convict a murderer. Nick cheerfully helps She hulk to sneak into apartment buildings through chimneys, naturally looking for evidence. He also seems to know everyone’s secrets (not too difficult for someone who knows “who has been naughty and who has been nice”). However, when he starts flirting too much with She Hulk, his wife shows up and drags him back to the North Pole.

This magical character showed his dark side in The Spectacular Spider-Man # 112 when Peter Parker tracks down a Santa Claus imposter who corners him and says, “Last year it was slasher movies. Now is this. I’m not laughing”. Fortunately, Santa is more benevolent than vindictive when the thief reappears on Christmas Day, completely reshaped and handing out presents. He even passes Peter Parker a note “from a friend” advising him to go to his Aunt May’s house for Christmas morning.

Even Deadpool confronts him.

When a group of angry kids actually hire Deadpool to murder Santa Claus for not giving them gifts. He agrees and travels to the North Pole, ready to eliminate the old mutant from the X-Men. When he arrives, however, he ends up battling a gun-toting Mrs. Claus and a drunken Santa, who has incredible speed and stamina due to ‘a few billion gifts … up and down chimneys around the world. in one night”. Santa finally admits that he was unable to deliver Christmas presents this year after his greedy elf Tinsel staged a strike and caused the elves to leave the workshop. Furious, Deadpool tracks down and murders the rogue elf, saving Christmas.

Based on the abilities he displays in his Marvel appearances, Santa claus clearly possesses superpowers on a par with Omega level mutants like Apocalypse or Jean gray. So it is good news that he is a cheerful character. That is why you have to behave very well throughout the year, so that you can use your powers to bring happiness to everyone.