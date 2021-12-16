Sanofi hemophilia: An experimental drug for hemophilia reduced bleeding episodes by 90% in patients. Who took it compared to those who received standard treatments in an advanced stage clinical trial. This, according to data revealed in a medical meeting on Tuesday.

Over a period of more than six months, 40 of the 79 patients who received fitusiran had no bleeding

The data come from a trial of fitusiran, an RNA modulator drug, in patients with hemophilia A and hemophilia B. Who have not developed inhibitors, a type of immune system response that reduces the effectiveness of standard treatments.

Over a period of more than six months, 40 of the 79 patients who received fitusiran had no bleeding that required treatment with so-called factor replacement therapies. Compared to an annual bleeding rate of 21.8 for those who received typical medications.

The results were released at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology, or ASH. Earlier in the same meeting, the developer Sanofi described complete data from a trial in hemophilia patients with inhibitors. The trial had almost identical results to the study without inhibitors in terms of bleeding reduction. Compared to patients who received other treatments on demand.

Sanofi May Launch Hemophilia Drug After BioMarin Pharmaceutical and UniQure Gene Therapies Hit the Market

Fitusiran promises to help people with hemophilia reduce their dependence on factor replacement therapies, which treat and prevent bleeding incidents through frequent infusions of proteins that are missing from the bloodstream. However, Sanofi could launch the drug after BioMarin Pharmaceutical and UniQure gene therapies hit the market. As possible unique treatments, each of those therapies could prove stiff competition.

Clinicians may also be reluctant to switch treatments for patients who are stable on factor replacement therapies, which is another barrier to absorption of fitusiran.

What Sanofi hopes to achieve is a unique drug that can be used widely in patients with hemophilia A or B. As well as in those seriously ill patients who develop inhibitors of factor replacement therapies.

The company claims that a subcutaneous injection given once a month will be attractive to patients

Additionally, the company claims that a subcutaneous injection given once a month will be attractive to patients. Those who currently must receive intravenous infusions several times a week in the case of factor replacement therapies, or as often as once a week with another approved drug, Roche’s Hemlibra.

“If we look at the global level, approximately 70% of patients worldwide do not have access to regular factor replacement therapy.” Steven Pipe, a professor of medicine at the University of Michigan, said at a press conference describing the new data in inhibitory patients.

But that promise is balanced by some safety concerns about blood clots. Clinical work was suspended in 2017 following the death of a patient due to blood clots. And in 2020, Sanofi paused dosing again after a non-fatal blood clotting incident.

In response, Sanofi instituted lower doses and dose adjustments based on patient monitoring in clinical trials. Which could make the drug less convenient to use.

Delays and adjustments have slowed its progress and now Sanofi will not ask the Food and Drug Administration to approve it until 2024. (Fitusiran is licensed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which shared the development with Sanofi until the companies restructured their research alliance in 2018).

As a result, fitusiran could be two years or more behind on a gene therapy for hemophilia A from BioMarin and another for hemophilia B from UniQure, both of which should be at the forefront of regulators in 2022.

Patients who received fitusiran also had elevated liver enzymes

In the trial with patients who have not developed inhibitors, there were no blood clots among the patients who received fitusiran. In the inhibitor trial, however, clots were seen in two patients, one of whom had them in three different locations.

Patients who received fitusiran also had elevations in liver enzymes, which regulators watch closely because it may be a sign of organ damage. In the trial without inhibitors there were 15 cases of elevated liver enzymes, and in the trial with inhibitors there were 11

Related Notes:

Symptoms of COVID by omicron in children: they find unusual rashes

Mexican health system will recognize pain as a disease

Pfizer COVID Booster Expands and Bonus Dose Opens to …