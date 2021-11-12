The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), warns about the illegal commercialization of the product “Artri Ajo King reinforced with Nettle Omega 3”.

SANITARY ALERT COFEPRIS; Artri Ajo King

The product does not have the corresponding authorization for a medicine nor does it present the name of a food supplement.

As an additional measure, the product was analyzed by the National Reference Laboratory of the Commission for Analytical Control and Expansion of Coverage (CCAyAC), specifically for the identification of steroids.

Artri Ajo King is a product that does not have a corresponding authorization for a medicine nor does it have the designation of a nutritional supplement. ⚠️ Health Alert: https://t.co/PbsN33fSCt. If you identify it, make your health complaint: https://t.co/vYIqX7zVDu pic.twitter.com/R7iYeLFL0O – COFEPRIS (@COFEPRIS) November 11, 2021

Contains dexamethasone and methylprednisolone

The results obtained from the chromatographic runs concluded that there was the presence of dexamethasone and methylprednisolone in the analyzed sample. Both corticosteroids not described on the label of the article.

The product is shown below, as well as the irregularities that people will be able to detect:

Cofepris encourages people not to purchase, consume, or recommend herbal remedies or dietary supplements. Which are advertised or promoted with exaggerated qualities.

This includes the attribution of therapeutic effects, presenting it as a definitive solution in preventive treatment. As well as rehabilitation of a certain disease and displaying information that confuses as to its composition, origin and effects, among others.

This type of merchandise, known as “miracle products”, is monitored by this commission and is now considered “hoax products” due to its characteristics.

The use or consumption of herbal remedies at the same time as medications, must be supervised by professional health personnel. Since its inappropriate use can represent a risk.

In this sense, Cofepris recommends people:

Do not buy the product “Artri Ajo King reinforced with Nettle Omega 3”, as it does not have the corresponding marketing permits. And its irregular sale constitutes a health risk because it is of doubtful origin and composition. In case of identifying this product, make a health report. For which it makes the following website available: https://www.gob.mx/cofepris/acciones-y-programas/denuncias-sanitarias If you have consumed the aforementioned product, you can report adverse reactions or related discomforts on the page gob.mx/Cofepris. As well as through the mail [email protected]

This commission maintains surveillance actions to prevent products, companies or establishments from violating current health legislation and to ensure that they do not represent a risk to the health of the population.

Related Notes:

3 things residents should avoid AT ALL COSTS

Promising news! New antidiabetic treatment

Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center; the only one with a system …