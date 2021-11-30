Paralympic athlete environmental initiative advocates for sustainable models in Cundinamarca

Sandra Jimenez, who has dedicated 14 years of her life to Paralympic sport, being decorated as one of the six best athletes in Latin America in her category during the National Paralympic Open in 2019, is also recognized as a committed environmental activist.

In Tenjo, Cundinamarca, Sandra is currently leading a novel strategy to promote the sustainable use of ecological bricks, with a view to offering an economical, pollution-free construction alternative. Such has been the boom of his project that they were able to collect around 700 bricks for an educational classroom for more than 30 low-income children from Fundación Talento 21.

Sandra, who suffers from dyskinetic cerebral palsy, consider that This condition of disability has not meant an impediment to articulate work with the institutionality of the municipality in order to consolidate important socio-environmental tasks.

“In coordination with the Press and Communications Office, we held a contest with the other Tenjo mayoral secretariats and motivated their officials to collect all these bricks together. Our goal is to reduce the carbon footprint, raise awareness and impact our society. It does not matter condition, color, nothing. The important thing is to have the intention of taking care of our planetSandra added.

This project starts from collecting the largest amount of packaging and plastic waste looking for reduce PET polymer contamination, a type of non-biodegradable plastic widely used in beverage and textile packaging. What’s more, It is estimated that within each of these bricks there is a volume of garbage that outside the bottle could occupy up to 8 times its size.

Through this program led by the Municipal Administration of Tenjo, headed by the mayor Sonia Patricia González Bernal, aims to stop having approximately 400 kilos of solid waste at the Mondoñedo landfill. “What we do is reuse this material to give it a new use and make it friendly to the environment, we replace the classic construction elements with this innovative idea and we benefit our planet.”, He highlighted Juanita Gonzalez, environmental engineer of the Ministry of Economic Development and Environment of the Mayor’s Office.

For its part, Jairo Alberto Rey Onzaga, Secretary of Economic Development and Environment of the Tenjo Municipal Mayor’s Office, stated: “It is of the utmost importance for the Territorial Entity to promote this type of initiatives for the benefit of the environment, since they help to reduce the amount of usable waste and contribute to the separation at the source, with a view to avoiding pollution and reducing the carbon footprint”.

At the Talent 21 Foundation, dozens of boys, girls and young people from Tenja, will be the first beneficiaries of this initiative. There they work under the principles of circular economy, seeking that all of them learn from a new model of more sustainable production and consumption. In addition, they manufacture and sell diaries, candles and soaps made with recyclable materials, a great economic support for this entity and the beneficiary families..

“We are very grateful to Sandra for this proposal, we asked her to think of us because these bricks are going to enclose the space where we have the recyclable materials with which the children learn every week. We can work safely to get wet and this will become our star recycling room”Added Maritza López, director of the foundation.

