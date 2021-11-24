Actress Sandra Bullock could have made a superhero movie but she didn’t take the role and she thinks she was right.

For some time now, superhero cinema has been at its best and that is why more and more famous actors are joining these films. Even Sandra Bullock He was offered to participate in one of these films but he turned it down on the advice of his son. When she saw the final result in the cinema, she believed that the decision was the right one.

Although Sandra Bullock He has not said what superhero movie it is about, at least he has revealed the reasons for rejecting the role:

“I was approached by something that was not Marvel, but my son said not to. It was a place where Louis felt I shouldn’t be… And he was right. I saw it when it came out and I was like: Oooh! That is unfortunate.

He gave some clues as to which movie it was, as he said it was not a movie of Dc comics, and that her 11-year-old son was around 6 at the time and left the mystery to the internet to find out what movie it was about.

Challenge accepted.

If it is not from Marvel nor of Dc comics, that greatly reduces the chances. So in 2016 or 2017 only movies like X-Men: Apocalypse that is of FOX but not from Marvel studios or power Rangers. So you may have been offered the role of Psylocke who interpreted Olivia munn or Rita Repulsa from Elizabeth banks. What do you think of these options? What movies and characters do you think he’s talking about?

A while ago it was rumored that Marvel studios made a proposal to Sandra Bullock to join her Cinematographic Universe, but she has commented on occasion that: “I don’t think it’s Marvel stuff.”

While, Sandra Bullock continues to premiere very interesting films and we can see it in Unforgivable from Netflix which will arrive at the end of 2021. This story is about a woman who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.