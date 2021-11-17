Animoca Brands virtual properties and games company, The Sandbox is opening part of its metaverse to players for the first time through a multi-week play-to-earn (P2E) “Alpha” event.

But only a handful of lucky players will be able to enjoy the full experience.

The virtual world of Sandbox allows users to monetize the time they spend in the metaverse through a play-to-earn model. Players can purchase land and create NFTs within the game, and earn the Sandbox (SAND) token by completing various missions. They can also staking the token.

According to a Nov.17 announcement from the company, the event will begin on November 29 at 1 pm UTC and will run until December 20. A select group of just 5,000 users will have a chance to win up to 1,000 SANDs (worth about $ 3,500 at current price) and three exclusive NFTs. through the time invested in 18 experiences developed by The Sandbox teams.

Get ready for The Sandbox Alpha!

Launching November 29th

Anyone can experience the Alpha hub and three experiences

5,000 Alpha passes giving access to content, NFT, and 1,000 SAND! Get all details below https://t.co/63iAl5MMmS pic.twitter.com/OiXmbAWYN2 – The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) November 16, 2021

Get ready for ‘The Sandbox Alpha’! It will be released on November 29. Anyone can experience the Alpha center and three experiences. 5,000 Alpha passes that give access to content, NFT and 1,000 SAND! Know all the details below

The three exclusive NFTs will only be available during the event. They will represent a medieval-style door, a blue and black dragon, and a long sword that can be used in the Sandbox metaverse.

Exclusive “Alpha” NFTs. Source: The Sandbox

The Alpha Pass is an NFT ticket that grants 5,000 people full access to the event. One thousand will be raffled for Sandbox owners, and another 2,250 will be distributed among Sandbox account holders through daily social contests for three weeks. These gold tickets will also be on sale on the OpenSea secondary market between November 29 and December 19.

Players who do not have the pass will be able to access three experiences and the Alpha Hub, a multiplayer game mode that includes a number of locations and missions, but will not be eligible for P2E rewards.

According to data from OpenSea, the minimum price of Sandbox NFTs is around 1,019 Ether (ETH) with a value of USD 4,284 at the time of writing this article. The total trading volume stands at 39,700 ETH ($ 165.3 million) as of the end of 2019.

For new users who are eager to get into the virtual game, Animoca Brands co-founder and president Yat Siu told Cointelegraph that people should take the time to carefully experiment with The Sandbox before getting tokenized land:

“I would recommend that people who want to experience it go to the places, experience them, join the community on Discord, chat with them. See what it is about before taking the step of buying land because, you know, it’s like buying a property anywhere in the world. “

“That is to say, you’re not going to fly to New York and say: I’ll take it, “he added.

Earlier this month, The Sandbox closed a $ 93 million Series B funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The company stated that the project has been in development for four years and that it will launch its metaverse in “phases.” Funding will go towards expanding The Sandbox by developing new games and live experiences, and seeking new partnerships with popular brands and intellectual properties.

According to data from Coingecko, SAND price has hit a new all-time high of $ 3.42 today. SAND has seen a meteoric rise in 2021, gaining 8,663.5% in the last 12 months.

Keep reading: