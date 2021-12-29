Dec 29, 2021 at 08:30 CET

EP

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will present this Wednesday the accountability report of the coalition Government corresponding to 2021, in which the Chief Executive will detail “the commitments acquired” in different areas and “their degree of compliance so far”, as well as the execution forecast for the next few months.

At a press conference from the Barceló room of the Palacio de la Moncloa, scheduled for 12 noon, Sánchez will publicly shelve the document ‘Complying’ where citizens will have at their disposal “a detailed quantification” of the Government commitments and will also hold the traditional year-end appearance.

It is a document that will analyze, among other issues, the level of compliance with the investiture agreement signed with its investment partners United we can two years ago now and whose methodology is endorsed by a group of experts in social sciences.