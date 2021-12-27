12/27/2021 On at 15:14 CET

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, has assured this Monday that, once the volcanic eruption on La Palma, the Government will not forget the population palm tree and work is going on to rebuild and relaunch the island.

Sánchez, who has traveled to the island this Monday, has indicated that in the eight visits he has made to La Palma since the volcanic eruption began on September 19, has learned the meaning of the term “palm identity”, which represents, has stated, the sense of solidarity, improvement and resistance of the palm tree society.

Has remembered that 138 million euros of aid has already been made available out of the almost 400 million that are allocated for reconstruction of the island and has specified that one of the messages that the palm trees have given him is that they do not forget about them “when the volcano no longer releases lava and the media leaves the island.”

Sánchez has insisted on his commitment to continue with the reconstruction and relaunch of La Palma, an island, which, he said, deserves to be visited.

Omicron variant

On the other hand, the President of the Government has appealed this Monday to persevere in the Executive’s strategy against the coronavirus pandemic and its new omicron variant, one year after the inoculation of the first vaccine in Spain.

The chief executive has highlighted the significance of starting vaccination and he recalled that Araceli, a user of the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara, was the first to receive a dose against covid-19 in Spain.

“With this we begin to see the beginning of the end of the pandemic”, stressed Sánchez, who has praised the work of science that has allowed almost nine out of ten Spaniards (38 million people) to have the complete vaccine schedule.

In his view, this demonstrates the “collective success of the strategy vaccination” and the institutional unit.

After being convinced that it will continue to be so, he has referred to the consequences of the omicron variant, which he has said that, according to science, it is highly contagious but its severity is less.

Something that he has said can be seen in the number of hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units.

Nevertheless, has appealed to the Spanish citizens to persevere in the strategy followed so far and that he has said that it involves vaccination, personal protection (with special emphasis on the use of masks) and institutional unity.

A unit that the Government has said that it means supporting the communities in the measures they wish to implement within the scope of their competences, transferring economic resources and strengthening human resources.