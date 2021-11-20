A bad shopping experience has turned into a lousy customer service episode, after Sanborns delivered a screen with the help of DHL, only the fact has become the worst loss not only for the brand, but also for the consumer who received the crashed device.

This story raises questions about how viable electronic commerce is for a brand and the sum of these failures what challenge it imposes for platforms, when the purpose is to extend the purchase channel to digital to generate profits, not losses.

The sum of failures in deliveries, products delivered in poor condition or bad delivery experiences put electronic commerce in a delicate situation, where the opportunity that this medium has provided so far to diversify the sales opportunity is questionable. Is it really convenient for an average consumer to purchase their products in electronic commerce? Is it worth making a purchase online, when expectations play against the consumer? Will it still be convenient for brands to go for an e-commerce model that only results in complaints and losses due to poor deliveries?

Delivery runs out of control

In this medium we have reported various complaints of poor service in home deliveries, after electronic commerce platforms have failed in the operation of this service.

A new case adds to this tidal wave of complaints, after the Twitter user Lety Hernandez He denounced the delivery that DHL made to him of a screen it acquired from Amazon.

In an account made by the consumer, she warned that the day DHL delivered the device, the delivery person did not wait for the delivered equipment to be checked, so she had no opportunity to reject the device, realizing that it was starry.

“I cannot believe that (Sanborns) makes deliveries of this type by DHL Mexico,” lamented the user, who has ended up revealing the cost of the mistake made by the courier company.

And, according to Hernández, the solution provided by Sanborns is to return the device and acquire it again, but at a normal price, without the Good End discount.

Today I have had the best shopping experience with @solosanborns on Sunday I made a purchase of a 65 ″ TV, I never received a confirmation email. Today the tv arrived (I live in some apartments) the security that had arrived speaks to me. (Continuation below) pic.twitter.com/wslT8bax6x – Lety Hernandez (@ LetyHer26705399) November 19, 2021

@solosanborns He says that they are going to give me a refund. Then I already lost the offer of the good end because if I buy it again that offer no longer exists. @Profeco please help. I can’t believe they make deliveries like this for @DHLMex – Lety Hernandez (@ LetyHer26705399) November 19, 2021

This case, as we anticipated, is a lousy precedent of how important the online shopping delivery channel has become and how the allies in this process can pay for the construction of a brand or on the contrary, destroy it.

Bad home deliveries

Faced with this digital challenge, an important element is demonstrated and that is the ability of brands to innovate in their commercial channel and thereby define new strategies.

To overcome these challenges, many brands have opted for alternative delivery channels such as Pick and collect services or deliveries to very specific collection centers.

There is no doubt that in the face of this series of challenges, an element that is essential in the understanding of the digital medium.

