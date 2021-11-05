It seems as if it was yesterday when only rumors were heard about a remastering of some titles of the famous GTA, which would arrive for the new consoles. That time is up, and after the official confirmation, we are now a few days away from it being officially launched. As a result of the above, GTA: San Andreas is now available to pre-install with Xbox Game Pass.

Through a user in Reddit, a screenshot with the game in the process of downloading has been published. For all Xbox Game Pass subscribers, GTA: San Andreas can now be pre-installed, So when launch time comes, all you have to do is turn on the console and enjoy one of the most memorable games in the franchise.

The weight of GTA: San Andreas on Xbox Series X is almost 22 GB, very similar to its weight with the Xbox 360 version. As for its other two companions, GTA 3 and GTA Vice City, for all the players who pre-ordered the trilogy, they will be able to pre-install both games in the same way, weighing 5GB and 10GB respectively. For now we can only know these data, since when they come out officially next week, we will be able to see how much the editions have improved with the remaster that Rockstar has worked on.

A news that will undoubtedly cheer many fans of the saga, who are only a few days away from playing the iconic adventures of these three iconic games again. It should be noted that, for those who want purchase the game in physical format, they must wait until December 7 to get your edit.

