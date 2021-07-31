The governor-elect of Nuevo León, Samuel García, challenged before the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) the fine of 55.7 million pesos that the National Electoral Institute (INE) imposed on him and Movimiento Ciudadano for the support publications of Mariana Rodríguez, wife of the politician.

“We have just presented the lawsuits: Samuel García and Mariana Rodríguez, in which we fight this illegal fine from the INE, where they fined us 55 million pesos in fine, because supposedly Mariana, my wife, owed me by charging 28 million pesos. This demand is the fight for freedom of expression, it demonstrates the fight for the political rights of all citizens, it fights against objectification ”, said the emencist.

Samuel García filed three challenges in the Monterrey Regional Chamber of the TEPJF: two lawsuits for the protection of political and electoral rights, one on behalf of his partner and another signed by him, and the third is an appeal against the sanction of Movimiento Ciudadano for 55.3 million pesos for not reporting as campaign spending the publications of the influencer Mariana Rodríguez.

The governor-elect argued that the sanction of the electoral body is to objectify his wife Mariana Rodríguez and violate her freedom of expression. In addition, he mentioned that the fine represents 23 grievances.

“The INE wants to put a price on it, it wants to put a dollar sign on Mariana, as one thing, as a company, and it does not know that she is my wife, a citizen committed to her country. A fight against gender violence. We have seen how now because she is my wife they want to stigmatize her and for that reason that she can never comment on public life again, “she said in a video posted on her social network.

He assured that his wife did not charge him for the publications in his social networks in favor of him and pointed out that this “was spontaneous, freedom of expression.”

The INE explained that the sanction was due to the fact that Mariana Rodríguez published stories and photographs on her social networks in support of Samuel García’s campaign.

Act that goes against what is established by the TEPJF and the electoral law, since the influencer He is a natural person with business activity, and this type of figure cannot make contributions or donations to political parties, pre-candidates or candidates for popularly elected positions.

