Called “List of debtors”, the document includes thousands of individuals and companies that owe more than 600 thousand euros to the Spanish treasury, a lower threshold than in previous years, which was one million. Consequently, the 2021 list includes more names, 7,200, down to 3,400 in 2020.

Twitter also appears on the list of large defaulters in 2021 with a debt of 800 thousand 795 euros. The tax authorities did not provide further details.

In September 2020, Brazilian soccer player Neymar, the star of Paris Saint-Germain, formerly at FC Barcelona, ​​became the biggest defaulter of the Spanish treasury, with a debt of more than 34 million euros.

The Treasury had not specified what that debt consisted of and if it was linked to his signing by Barça in 2013.