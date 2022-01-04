Samsung's new TVs will already include cloud gaming

As part of CES 2022, Samsung announced that some of its smart TVs this year will introduce a new feature known as’Gaming Hub‘. From here you can have direct access to multiple services of cloud gaming, which will be compatible with both controls of Xbox like PlayStation.

Up to now, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia and the service of cloud gaming by Utomik They will be part of this new function, but Samsung ensures that some others will be added later. Interestingly, neither Xbox Game Pass neither Xbox Cloud Gaming They are part of the initial line-up, despite the fact that Samsung and Xbox have had a very good relationship in recent years. Similarly, there will be other functions of gaming implemented in this hub for certain 2022 televisions, as a new version of ‘Game Bar ‘, YouTube Gaming, and yes, even NFTs. (Here we explain what an NFT is.)

At the time of writing we do not have many details about the arrival date for Samsung Gaming Hub nor the exact models in which it will be available. But in theory, this would mean that you no longer need a video game console to enjoy the latest releases, although of course, a console will always be the best option.

Editor’s note: The truth, being able to play video games without having a console sounds like something promising, but it will never compare to running them directly from your Xbox, PlayStation or even PC. The issue here is that you will need a very good connection to avoid problems of lag, delay or even instantaneous disconnections.

