Samsung has presented at CES 2022 a new range of televisions that, among other things, allow you to play top-notch video games without the need for a console in your living room. The key, as you’re probably suspecting, is the integration of services like Google Stadia, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and Utomik.

All of them coexist in what the brand has called “Samsung Gaming Hub”. The funny thing, however, is that the consoles that you have connected via HDMI will also live in that same place. Samsung, in fact, claims that your TVs will allow you to do passthrough of the controls. That is to say: you will be able to enjoy both the games from the cloud and those you have on your console with the same remote control, without the need to purchase additional controls or waste several minutes linking them to one or another device. The brand has also confirmed The Verge that Xbox and PlayStation controllers will be compatible with this passthrough.

The South Korean company, at the moment, has not provided details on the quality at which the streaming of games coming from Google Stadia or GeForce Now. Nor has it commented on the absence of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft’s platform for playing in the cloud. A notorious lack considering the close relationship that Microsoft and Samsung have had for years – the Galaxy Note 20 was one of the first devices to be compatible with xCloud, for example.

Another of the unknowns is whether these capabilities will be expanded to older Samsung models or, on the contrary, will be exclusive to the new generation. “We are starting with the 2022 models and working to make the Gaming Hub available to even more Samsung consumers,” said Mike Lucero, a spokesman for the company.

Credit: Unsplash

Cloud Gaming makes its way, and Samsung wants to be part of it

The world of videogames, like other sectors, it is going through a process of multiple transformation. On the one hand, subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass, whose mechanics are similar to that of Netflix, are only gaining followers. And, on the other, the incessant advance of cloud gaming It also aims to revolutionize the way we consume (and conceive of) this industry.

Samsung is not a major player in this industry, but their products do act as a gateway to them (televisions, computers, mobile phones, etc.). The launch of this Gaming Hub may seem somewhat minor, but it is an important showcase for all these gaming services. cloud gaming trying to break through in a world dominated by physical consoles and PCs gaming.

Gaming Hub also further reduces the barrier to access these services, because, thanks to it, it is not necessary to purchase any device other than a remote control to start using these services. cloud gaming.