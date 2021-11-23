Samsung is expected to announce this Tuesday, November 23, the construction of a new plant that will manufacture chips in Texas, United States.

It is estimated that it will cost around 17 billion dollars and could create about 1,900 jobs throughout the region, according to advances The Wall Street Journal.

It would be located in the city of Taylor, near Austin, where Samsung already has a plant.

According to the same media, it is estimated that the first high-tech chips will begin to leave the new plant in 2024.

The project is a deepening of Samsung’s strategy to advance chip production.

Over time, Samsung is expected to use the facility to also produce processors, both for its own use and to sell to other brands.

Taylor will give Samsung financial incentives to locate its plant there. Specifically, property tax exemptions of more than 90 percent for the first ten years, according to WSJ.

Although Samsung is the largest player in the manufacture of memory chips, the idea is to use the Taylor plant to make advanced chips, which are in short supply around the world these months and which have generated a real crisis.

The company declined to comment on the WSJ report, saying that “a final decision regarding the location has not yet been made.”

The marketing strategy in which Samsung is not alone

The expansion comes as the global semiconductor shortage continues to cause major problems, from video game console brands to automakers.

It’s a situation that is unlikely to subside until at least 2023, according to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Like other governments, such as the Japanese and German, the Joe Biden administration is trying to boost chip production in his country with the idea of ​​reducing the risk of supply chain disruption.

The Senate approved $ 52 billion in subsidies for new manufacturing plants for these devices, although the “Chips Act” has yet to pass the House of Representatives.

The chip manufacturing industry is planning production capacity increases, but not in the short term.

TSMC, the world’s largest manufacturer, will start a new $ 7 billion chip factory in Japan together with Sony, but will not start production until late 2024, the same year as TSMC’s new plant in Arizona (12 billion dollars).

The Taiwanese company has already said that it plans to invest more than $ 100 billion in new chip factories over the next three years.

Intel, meanwhile, plans to spend a similar amount over the next decade on investments in the United States and Europe.