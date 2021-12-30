The Samsung application store would not be as safe as it seems, a Twitter user has verified that there are applications that are pure malware inside.

Many manufacturers have been encouraged in recent years to launch their own app stores. Huawei has been almost forced to do so due to the veto it suffers from the United States government, while other companies such as Samsung have done it because it was a more than reasonable step.

What happens is that many times these application stores do not have sufficient control over the content that is published. And, is that, Google has been in the market for many years and its fight against fake applications or those that integrate harmful software is constant, but not completely effective.

I gave Huawei shit for this, gonna do it to Samsung too. Samsung is hosting literal malware on the Galaxy Store. Google’s anti-virus protection software, built into Play Services, stops the install. I’ve found at least 5 of these apps in a row on the Galaxy Store. pic.twitter.com/LiiDJtGwmb – Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) December 27, 2021

Every so often some news comes to light that reveals that hundreds of applications within the Play Store are infected by some type of malware. If Google struggles to maintain order and offer a 100% security guarantee, startups in the app stores are also going to suffer from this.

What has happened is that the Galaxy Store Samsung is not as safe as it appears to be, a recognized technology journalist in the sector commented on Twitter that the application store of the South Korean firm has applications that are literally malware. This puts users in constant danger.

In fact, when trying to install this application on your mobile device, what has happened is that Google’s virus protection system has jumped to prevent the application from being installed. Come on, a system has had to intervene that the Samsung application store does not have to protect the user.

Samsung has not yet commented on the matter, although it is not expected to say anything either. We will have to wait to see how the situation evolves in terms of the security of the applications available within the Samsung Galaxy Store.