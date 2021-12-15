The latest rumors suggest that Samsung would be preparing a new tablet for its portfolio of devices, it would be the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and it would arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Samsung is a company that dares to do anything and, for this reason, it has a wide range of products. These devices range from the best known, Android mobile phones, to sound bars, through washers and dryers.

Of course, smartphones are not the only devices that venture to launch with Android operating system. And, is that, Samsung is one of the few companies that has maintained a constant rate of launching tablets.

These devices have not had the reception that manufacturers expected in the market and, in part, this has been due to Apple’s proposals in the tablet sector. But this has not stopped Samsung from launching generations and generations of tablets.

Over the last few years he has been perfecting his devices until he has solid copies. The exemplary family is the Galaxy Tab S and it could have a new member shortly, according to the latest leaks.

What has been seen is that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus would be in development and would have already gone through Geekbench leaving a small trace of specifications. In this trace, what stands out the most is the footprint of a processor signed by Qualcomm.

Samsung would put all the meat on the grill if the leaks end up being real, since the processor that would give life to the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; the new chip destined for the high-end of 2022.

The processor has not been the only component that has been leaked, it has also been seen that, at least one model, would have 8 GB of RAM for processing tasks. In addition, the operating system with which it would arrive would be Android 12.

There is not much more information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, so we will have to be attentive to find out everything as soon as possible. At the moment all we can do is wait until the official launch.