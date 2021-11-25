Amid the seemingly never-ending semiconductor crisis, Samsung has committed to building a chip factory in Texas.

The South Korean company will invest 17 billion in the new factory, where advanced and high-end chips will be developed for smartphones, 5G networks and artificial intelligence, among other applications.

In accordance with The Wall Street Journal, construction of the factory is scheduled to begin in 2022 and it is expected to start operating and to carry out its first production in the second half of 2024.

For the construction of its next factory, Samsung chose Taylor, Texas, due to the generous tax breaks and incentives the city offers, as well as its ability to cope with blackouts and provide electricity to certain facilities in the event of a power outage.

Kim Ki-nam, CEO of Samsung’s Electronic Device Solutions Division, said in a statement that, By having a greater manufacturing capacity, the company will be able to better serve the needs of its customers and contribute to the stability of the supply chain. global semiconductor.

“We are also proud to create more jobs and support training and talent development for local communities as Samsung celebrates 25 years of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States,” added the executive.

The decision to build this factory occurs at a time when the U.S. government has taken steps to boost semiconductor production, given the global shortage of chips caused by closed plants and the high demand for certain devices during the pandemic.

The problem of the shortage of semiconductors has impacted various industries such as technology and automotive, where, just this year, large manufacturers such as General Motors and Ford had to suspend or cut production at their plants, due to supply restrictions.